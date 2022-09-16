New Delhi: Mosquito breeding was found at public places and government offices, including a police academy and a metro station, during an anti-dengue drive following which legal measures were taken, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said on Friday. This year, MCD has issued "82,490 legal notices and 28,846 challans so far against defaulters," the civic body said in a statement.

Intensifying its ongoing drive for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, the MCD has carried out a "massive drive to detect mosquito-breeding in the premises of government offices, construction sites, schools, universities, educational institutes, metro parking lots, metro stations". During the drive, mosquito breeding was found on their premises and the "department issued 42 challans and 18 notices", it said.

Action against these entities were taken under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Malaria and other Mosquito Borne Diseases), Bye-Laws, 1975 Act. A fine of Rs 1,66,600 was also imposed on the defaulters, it said.

Legal measures were taken against defaulters for mosquito-genic condition or breeding of larvae found on premises of Delhi Jal Board plant offices, Keshopur and Nangloi; DDA horiticulture unit, Janakpuri; Kukeja Hospital, Rajouri Garden, NITRD TB Hospital, Dwarka; Akash Institute IIT-JEE & Medical, Dwarka; police stations at Paschim Vihar West and Seelampur; DJB Yamuna Vihar; Government Senior Secondary School, Brahampuri; PWD Office Gokulpuri; Delhi Police Academy, Sonia Vihar; BSES Kamla Market; metro station at Peeragarhi; and PWD Outer Ring Road, Peeragarhi, the statement said.

Also, the department concerned had levied administrative charges amounting to Rs 25 lakh from 11,213 defaulters who did not take anti-mosquito measures on their premises in spite of notices issued to them, the statement said. (PTI)