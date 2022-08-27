Kasaragod (Kerala): In a rare show of common good, the mosque committee at Padannakkad village in Kasaragod district of northern Kerala has decided to expel members of their community involved in drugs related activities.

The Padannakkad Jamaat Committee's bold decision is drawing praise from all sections including the police. A senior officer met the panel members and extended all the needed support to their noble cause.

A member of the committee told ETV Bharat that those, who are part of their mosque, will be expelled if they are found involving in drug-related activities. They would not be allowed to return till the committee is convinced that they have rectified their mistake, the member said. He also said that they would initially carry out an awareness campaign amongst a select number of families.

Kanhangad Deputy SP P Balakrishnan Nair said the police was already carrying out various campaigns and measures to curb drug-related activities in the area and this move by the Padannakkad Jamaat Committee is a step in the right direction. The officer said that there were several other such committees in the area, but they were scared of taking such a step fearing a backlash. However, they now might be encouraged to follow in the footsteps of the Padannakkad Jamaat Committee, he said and added that the police would extend full support for such activities.

The mosque panel member, on his part, said the people who are sidelined would be banned from taking part in community activities or from getting married as the latter requires signatures of the committee. Others would also stop interacting with them, he added.