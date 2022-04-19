Srinagar: A mosque was among a few other structures which were engulfed in a massive fire in the Gojwara area of Srinagar district on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, as per the initial inputs, broke at around 3:35 pm from the mosque and spread to a few other structures in the proximity. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The raging flames continued to spread even as efforts by locals and Fire and Emergency Department were on to contain the fire at the time this report was filed.

A Fire and Emergency Department official said that efforts were on to douse the flames.