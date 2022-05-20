New Delhi: Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that the ongoing war in Ukraine is negatively impacting the developing world and called for global collective actions to solve the looming food crisis and economic collapse. He was addressing an open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace & Security - Conflict and Food Security' at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday.

"The Global South has been adversely impacted both by the conflict itself, as well as by the various measures put in place in response. If the conflict does not give way to a meaningful path of dialogue and diplomacy immediately, there will be severe repercussions in the global economy, which will derail the efforts of the Global South to secure food security and eradicate hunger in 2030," Muraleedharan said.

Underscoring India's role in mitigating the food crisis as the war in Ukraine continues to rage, Muraleedharan stated that India is committed to ensuring effective mitigation of the adverse impact on food security in the wake of a "sudden spike" in global wheat prices and noted that India will ensure that the vulnerable had enough cushion against sudden changes in the global market.

Calling that this crisis needs a united effort to mitigate the crisis, MOS said, "The solution to these challenges lies in global collective action. No single country can, on its own, handle such complex collateral ramifications. We need to work collectively and we need to work together. In this context, let me submit the following eight points for this Council's consideration."

While the world was already witnessing the disruptions in the market, credit to the Covid-19 effects, Muraleedharan said that the war in Ukraine coupled with the pandemic effects has led to a sudden spike in energy, food and commodity prices globally. The effect of which is putting pressure on the developing world. ''Even those like India, which have adequate stocks, have seen an unjustified increase in food prices. Hoarding and speculation are at work. We cannot allow this to pass unchallenged,'' he said. "Let me reaffirm that these measures allow for export based on approvals to those countries that are required to meet their food security demands. This will be done at the request of the governments concerned. Such a policy will ensure that we will truly respond to those who are most in need,'' Muraleedharan said at the UNSC meeting.

