​New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will visit the Republic of Kenya on Tuesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Dr. William Samoei Ruto as the 5th President of the East African country. During this tour, the MoS will also pay an official visit to Eritrea on 14-15 September. This will be his first visit to the country.

After attending the swearing-in of President-elect, the MoS will take part in a business event. He is expected to meet and address the captains of the Kenyan industry and business persons doing business with India. Muraleedharan is slated to attend an event where he will interact with the members of the Indian community living in Kenya. India enjoys friendly and historic relations with Kenya underpinned by a high-level exchange of political visits.

The visit by the MoS is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. In Eritrea, the MoS will call on President Isaias Afwerki and hold talks with Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. MoS will also interact with the Indian community in Eritrea during the visit.

India enjoys warm and cordial relations with Eritrea. Since Eritrea got its independence in 1993, India has offered a range of capacity-building assistance in diverse fields to the youth of that country. A sizeable Indian community is living in Eritrea, mostly professors and teachers and those working in companies. The MoS visit is likely to give new momentum to India’s relations with Eritrea.