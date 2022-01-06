New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate a conference on e-governance in Hyderabad on Friday, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The conference would provide considerable momentum to the e-governance initiatives across the country, providing opportunities for civil servants and industry captains to showcase their successful interventions in e-governance in improving end to end service delivery, the statement issued on Thursday said.

Delegates from 28 states and 9 Union Territories along with academia, research institutions, IT industry would be participating in the conference through virtual mode, the statement said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with the Telangana government will organise the 24th conference on e-governance (NCeG) 2020-21 on January 7-8.

The theme of this conference is 'India's Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World'.

The conference will be inaugurated by Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, and presided by Telangana IT and Industries & Commerce Minister K T Rama Rao.

National awards for e-governance 2021 will be presented during the conference.

"Digital innovation will play an important part in the next decade for governance and this will necessitate conversations around topics and technologies which would shape digital governance in the future. This conference will be a platform for discussion on some of these technologies by inviting distinguished speakers to share their knowledge and insights on these topics," the statement said.

The delegates attending the national conference in physical mode would adopt all Covid protocols, it said.

An exhibition will also be organised during the event to showcase India's achievements in the field of e-governance, along with a wall of fame/photo exhibition on the previous year's award winners, the statement read.

Secretaries from the Government of India including V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances; Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Sri Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, government of Telangana; would also address the conference.

