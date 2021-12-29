New Delhi: Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, on Wednesday virtually announced the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021.

Marking the occasion, Dr. Sarkar said that the ARIIA ranking will certainly inspire Indian institutions to reorient their mindset and build ecosystems to encourage high-quality research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in their campuses.

Dr Sarkar said that more than quantity, the institute should focus on the quality of innovations and research.

The MoS emphasized on promoting innovation in order to achieve a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Sarkar appreciated the efforts made by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and MoE’s Innovation Cell in planning & implementing ARIIA and its two editions successfully.

The MoS also launched the fourth edition of ARIIA and urged all the higher educational institutions to participate.

The rankings include various categories, such as Centrally funded technical institutions (eg IITs, NITs, etc), State Universities, State standalone Technical colleges, Private universities, Private standalone technical colleges, non-technical government and private universities and institutions.

In 2021, the participation rate doubled to 1438 Institutes.

Compared to the first edition in 2018, meanwhile, this has marked a four-fold increase.