Five cops were injured after the security vehicle from Union Minister of State Ashwini Choubey's convoy fell into a canal near Patna late on Sunday night.

Patna: At least five police jawans were injured in an accident after a police jeep part of Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey's convoy overturned near Bihar's Patna, late on Sunday night. The convoy was travelling between Mathila and Narayanpur. Sources said the minister has escaped unhurt.

We were on our way to Patna from Buxar when the mishap occurred. The vehicle which fell into the canal is form Kornasarai police station and was part of our convoy. The accident took place on a culvert on Mathila - Narayanpur road. All are safe. Thanks to Lord Shri Ram, the Minister said in a string of tweets in Hindi, just after the accident.

The Minister also shared the videos on his twitter from the accident site in which he was seen inspecting the police escort vehicle that plunged into the canal and overturned. The minister who was actively involved in the rescue rushed them to Dumrao Sadar Hospital in the vicinity.

He also shared videos from the Emergency Room of Sadar Hopital where the first aid was provided for the injured. In one of the video, he was seen pointing out the injuries to the duty doctor in the ER. He also moved two of the injured to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) facility in Patna for further treatment.

The Minister said his party worker Ajay Tiwari and his security personnel Nagendra Kumar Choubey, Mohit Kumar, Dhaneshwar Kumar, Kunjbihari Ojha, Assistant sub-Inspector Jairam Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Sujoy Kumar, and Premkumar Singh, were quick to respond and played a crucial role in rescue of the police personnel from the vehicle involved in the accident.