Jaisalmer: In an unfortunate incident, one BSF jawan was killed and eight others suffered injuries when a mortal shell exploded during a firing practice in the BSF's firing range in Kishangarh area on Sunday.

According to the information received, the jawans of the 136th Battalion of Punjab Frontier had come to Kishangarh for the firing practice. The injured jawans were immediately brought to the Government Community Health Center in Ramgarh for treatment.

During treatment, one jawan succumbed to injuries and he was identified as Sandeep Kumar.

After first aid, remaining jawans have been shifted to Jaisalmer District Hospital.

The hospital authorities stated that the condition of eight jawans is out of danger. The injured jawans were identified as Shivraj Yadav, Maninder Mehto, P.C. Saini, G. V. Rao, Pritam Singh, and Madhu Bagchi of 73rd Corps, Saurabh Kumar and Kiran Kumar of 116th Corps.

Top officials of BSF have reached the spot and are investigating the incident. The dead body of the deceased jawan has been kept in the mortuary. After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to his relatives.

At the same time, after getting information about the incident, Ramgarh police also reached the Government Community Health Center.