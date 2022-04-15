Alwar/Dausa: The mortal remains of two of the three martyrs killed in an encounter in Shopian on Thursday have been sent to their homes in Rajasthan. The martyrs -- identified as Ram Avtar from Alwar and Pawan Singh Gurjar from Dausa -- were initially rushed to Shopian District Hospital, from where they were shifted to Srinagar hospital. Despite several attempts to save their lives, all of them succumbed to their injuries eventually.

According to the officials present at the site, the three dies after being crushed under a vehicle during the accident. Along with these three officials, five more army personnel were injured after the Tata sumo carrying military personnel turned turtle in South Kashmir's Shopian.

Personnel Ram Avatar was a resident of Kotkasim Ladpur village of Alwar, while Pawan Singh Gurjar was a resident of Kanchanpura village from the Dausa area. Gurjar had gotten married three months back and is survived by a wife, along with his family of two brothers and parents.

CM Gehlot expressed his condolences over the deaths over Twitter saying, 'Salute to the martyrdom of three soldiers including two sons of Rajasthan, Shri Pawan Singh Gurjar, resident of Dausa and Shri Ram Avtar, resident of Alwar, who were martyred during the encounter in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. We are with the families of all the martyrs in this difficult time. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured jawans.'

