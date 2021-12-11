Thrissur: Mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer A Pradeep, the Keralite who was among the 13 killed in Coonoor Chopper crash, was cremated with military honours at his native place Ponnukkara in Thrissur after being placed for public view at the Puthur school where Pradeep studied.

Pradeep's wife Lakshmi and children had arrived at their home in Ponnukkara from Coimbatore yesterday. Pradeep's father Radhakrishnan Arakkal is on oxygen support and hence there were only a few people gathered at his house at Ponnukkara village. Pradeep had come to visit his family only a few days back when he had taken his ailing father to a hospital for treatment, relatives said.

Many political dignitaries also came to Puthur School to pay their last respects.

Pradeep's mortal remains were brought home by road from Sulur in Coimbatore. Union Minister V Muraleedharan and TN Prathapan MP accompanied the hearse from Sulur.

Hundreds of people also joined the mourning procession from Valayar to Thrissur. Ministers K Rajan, K Radhakrishnan and K Krishnankutty received the body at Valayar.

Read : Mi17V5 Crash: Mortal remains of Lance Naik Sai Teja brought to Bengaluru