Coimbatore: The mortal remains of Pradeep, who died in a chopper crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, was being carried from Sulur Air Force base to his home town Thrissur on Saturday. It may be recalled that the mortal remains of soldiers, which were put to pay homage in Delhi on Friday, were are being sent to their hometowns. Therefore, the mortal remains of Pradeep's, too, is being carried to Thrissur by road.

The armed forces personnel whose bodies were identified in the last few hours are Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Pradeep, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, JWO Rana Pratap Das, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar.

Junior Warrant Officer A Pradeep was on board of ill-fated MI 17 chopper, which crashed and killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 10 others.