Udaipur: The mortal remains of Hitendra Garasiya, a resident of Godwa village in Rajasthan, reached India after a long struggle of six months. On Sunday, Hitendra's mortal remains reached Delhi airport by flight, after which formalities were completed for about four hours. For this, officials of the Government of Rajasthan, including the Garasiya's family, were present at the airport.

Wife Asha, son Piyush, uncle and Congress leader Charmesh Sharma arrived to take the mortal remains of Garasiya. The process of handing over the mortal remains of Garasiya was completed in the presence of the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, Assistant Commissioner, Government of Rajasthan, after which his mortal remains were sent to Udaipur.

Hitendra Garasiya of Godwa village of Kherwara tehsil, located about 100 km from Udaipur, had gone to Russia through an agent for employment last year. He had reportedly paid lakhs of rupees to the agent for work. According to the information sent by the Indian Embassy from Moscow to the Jaipur Passport Office, the Russian police had found Hitendra's body on July 17, 2021. After a long time, the family got information about his death from the Indian Embassy. In such a situation, the family members were constantly in contact with the Indian Embassy, but the cause of death was is yet to be ascertained by the Indian Embassy.

Even after making a lot of efforts by the family, no action was taken. In that backdrop, Congress leader Charmesh Sharma of Bundi came forward to help the victim's family. He brought the issue to the President's Secretariat, Human Rights Commission. To bring Hitendra's mortal remains to India, the Government of India was informed about the whole matter by giving a memorandum to the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of External Affairs in December.

The process of identification of Hitendra Garasiya's mortal remains could not be completed in New Delhi. The officials present on behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs did not allow the mortal remains to be seen openly, citing the packing. Now the process of identification of the mortal remains will be completed in the presence of the medical team in Jaipur or Udaipur.