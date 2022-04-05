Munger (Bihar): The mortal remains of the CRPF trooper killed in a militant attack in Srinagar on Monday are reaching his home in the Munger district of Bihar on Tuesday.

The deceased Vishal Kumar of Munger who had resumed duty after celebrating Holi with the family 10 days ago, was shot at in the Maisuma area of Lal Chowk on Monday along with a fellow trooper by militants and succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The mortal remains of the jawan will be brought to his native village. A pall of gloom has descended on Vishal's family in Lohchi of the Shampur police station area.

As soon as the news of Vishal's death reached the family, it went into deep mourning. A mountain of sorrow fell on the family. Vishal was the youngest of his four brothers. His brother Ghanshyam Mandal said that Vishal was recruited into the CRPF in 2003. He came home on Holi only last month and returned to duty on 25 March.

“Today the wretched news of his martyrdom came. My brother died for the country,” Mandal said. The family has already lost Uma Shankar Mandal, the eldest of four brothers. The news about trooper Vishal's killing broke to his wife Babita Bharti via phone at around 10 on Monday night. She went into a shock and has been lamenting as to who will take care of the two children?

Vishal was married to Babita in 2009. The couple has two daughters. The elder daughter is 7 years old, the younger daughter is 4 years old. Villagers and relatives have swarmed the house since the tragic news. SP JJ Reddy said that information has been received that the mortal remains of the slain trooper will reach Munger by 10:00 on Tuesday night. Along with Vishal, two more Bihar residents have been shot at by the militants in four attacks across Kashmir since Sunday.

Before the attack on the CRPF troopers on Monday, two non-locals were shot at and injured in the Lijora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama. The attack on the non-locals came hours after two non-locals were fired at by militants in the Litter area of Pulwama. On Monday evening, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at and injured in Chotagam village of Shopian district.

Also read: Militant attacks on non-locals, CRPF troopers amount to playing with peace loving people: J&K DGP