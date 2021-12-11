Bengaluru: The mortal remains of Lance Naik Boggala Sai Teja, who lost his life in the tragic incident of Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 8, was brought to the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru today. IAF officials have paid their tributes to the security officer.

Teja's mortal remains will be kept at Command hospital Bangalore and will leave for Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow morning. Sai Teja was the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the office of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said that Teja's family would be receiving Rs.50 lakh as ex-gratia, as per an announcement by the Chief Minister.

"Hon'ble CM Sri@ysjagan has announced Rs. 50 lac ex-gratia to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the tragic Coonoor chopper crash on Wednesday, that claimed 13 brave souls. He was serving as PSO to the CDS.", the tweet read.

Bodies of both General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours on Friday in the Brar Square Crematorium located in Delhi Cantonment.