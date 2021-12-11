New Delhi: The mortal remains of four IAF and two Army personnel, among the 13 killed in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, have been identified.

"Identification of all the four IAF personnel was completed. Mortal remains will move by air to conduct the last rites with full military honours. Wreaths will be laid on their caskets at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt prior to their departure. The process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing," the Indian Army said and added that the mortal remains have been handed over to the family members this morning.

The destination and time of arrival of mortal remains on December 11 by IAF aircraft:

1. Wg Cdr Chauhan/ Agra/ 9:45 am

2. JWO Pradeep/ Sulur/ 11 am

3. Sqn Ldr Kuldeep/ Pilani/ 11:45 am

4. JWO Das/ Bhubaneswar/ 1 pm

5. L/Nk B Sai Teja/ Bangalore/ 12:30 pm

6. L/Nk Vivek Kumar/ Gaggal/ 11:30 am

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

Earlier, the bodies of General Rawat his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder, whose bodies were identified, were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital on Friday.