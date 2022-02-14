Ghaziabad: A complaint, and subsequently a case, were registered in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday against local councilor Mustakim Chaudhary for allegedly morphing a picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, adding in the process a beard and a cap on the visage of the CM.

According to police sources, the complaint against the councilor which claims that the act has hurt religious sentiments, further says that the councilor, a resident of Ghaziabad's Pasonda area, made the objectionable photo go viral. It further demands immediate action be taken against the accused.

The Tila More Police Station, dealing with the case, said that investigation is ongoing. As per information, the concerned screenshot as well as details of the Facebook ID from which the morphed image was shared, have been sent to the Cyber Cell.

