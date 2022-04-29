Morena: An interesting side of Chambal's notorious dacoit, Kalli Gurjar, was out on full display in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday, when he arrived - alongside members of his group - at the residence of a young woman he was attracted to, pressurizing her father to fix her marriage with him. Kalli, as the dacoit is known in the region, has a bounty of Rs 15,000 on his head.

As per information, the incident occurred in Siyahi Tek village under Pahargarh Police Station area in the district. Kalli Gurjar, who is said to have become quite infamous in lieu of his criminal record in the area, was attracted to village resident Gopal Gurjar's daughter. Having learned that Gurjar has settled his daughter's marriage to take place elsewhere, Kalli brawled with her father, before threatening to kill the family of the girl if they refused to fix the marriage. He and his gang were also accused of firing indiscriminately in the village with the intention of spreading panic.

Subsequently, a complaint was registered against him by alarmed village residents. Cops have started looking for the accused. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Assistant Superintendent of Police Raisingh Narwaria said there are pre-existing cases against the noted criminal and his group.

"A case has been registered in the police station on dacoit Kalli Gurjar and his associates in the case. Many cases are already registered against Gurjar and his gang members. To catch the gang, a search operation is being conducted in the forest," Narwaria said.