Morena: Morena police have busted an inter-state ATM machine-cutting gang and arrested the kingpin who used to travel by flights to reach the crime locations. Police nabbed the prime accused Khurshid from Andhrola village in Palwal District of Haryana on Thursday. Khurshid confessed to cutting around 200 ATMs all across the country, said police.

Three of his accomplices are at large and police have launched a manhunt to nab them.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri said that "A case of looting Rs 46.97 lakh had come to light and it was usurped by cutting an ATM in Civil Line and City Kotwali police station area. Since then, the police were looking for the accused and had formed a team to nab them. Police gathered information and evidence against all the accused and identified them as Adil, Mubarik, Khurshid, and Shahzad, all residents of Haryana."

"With the support of local police, when our police team raided their hideout, Khurshid tried to flee from the spot and also opened fire on police, but police managed to nab him," SP added further.

During interrogation, he revealed that first, he learned to cut the ATM machine by contacting some accused from Rajasthan and later from YouTube. First, he use to spray on CCTV cameras installed at ATMs so that no footage can be accessed by the police. He was involved in this crime since 2013 and first, he attempted this in his home district Palwal. As Khurshid's in-laws belong to Assam, he went there by flight to attempt the crime.

The accused had a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head by Morena police and Rs 25,000 by Haryana Police, he added.

