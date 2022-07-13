Chamoli (Uttarakhand): With the onset of the monsoon season, the footfall of pilgrims for Char Dham Yatra has been showing a gradual decline, whereas tourists have begun flocking to World's famous UNESCO heritage site, the Valley of Flowers, situated in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

So far, 3,868 tourists, including 47 foreign visitors, thronged the Valley of Flowers located on the lap of the Himalayas and is a must-see place on earth for its pristine beauty and scenic landscape. This place has a magnetic attraction and for those seeking spiritual solace, and peace amid the verdant surroundings of blooming flowers---the place is ideal for them to chill out.

Last Tuesday, the footfall of Indian and overseas visitors to the Valley was 434 which went up to 3,821 to date. Besides, the park administration has generated a sum of Rs 5.50 lakh as revenue in the form of selling tickets to people.

Tourists from India and abroad throng the place, particularly in July, August, and September. Spread over an area of 87 sq km in the Chamoli district, the Valley of Flowers National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Valley of Flowers National Park is one part of the two core zones and the other part is Nanda Devi National Park which is also called Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve.

More than 500 species of flowers bloom at the foothills of the Himalayan Ranges attracting thousands of tourists from different parts of the world. Besides, the National Park has a huge reserve of medicinal and herbal plants. The place is also a house for different varieties of birds.

The Valley of Flowers National Park is three kilometres long and more than half a kilometre wide. Pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra prefer to visit the Valley of Flowers before going to Badrinath. The Uttarakhand government has provided staying facilities at Govind Ghat. Tourists visiting the Valley of Flowers are supposed to leave the place before the setting of the sun.