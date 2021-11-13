Gadchiroli: More than five Naxalites were killed in a fierce clash with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

The death toll may increase as the clash is still underway. The clash started today morning in the Mardintola forest under Murumgaon area of ​​Dhanora taluka.

Communication in the area is turning out to be difficult due to the dense forest at the Chhattisgarh border.

A large police contingent was deployed at the spot.