New Delhi: Over 80,000 hectare of forest land has been approved for non-forest use from April 2016 to March 2021, Minister of State (MoS) Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. He also said that the approval was given under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The MoS was replying to questions raised by DMK MP Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu.

"As per the information available, a total of 82893.61 hectare of forest land has been approved for non-forest use under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 during April 2016 to March 2021," said Choubey.

He stated in a written reply that 206 involving over 4000-hectare area within protected areas including national parks and sanctuaries were recommended by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) from 2020 to 2021.

"However, the Central Government has launched an online portal namely PARIVESH (Pro Active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive and Virtuous Environmental Single window Hub) for the purpose of submitting and processing proposals for the Forest, Wildlife and other Environmental clearances," the MoS said.

He also said that details of projects including locations and project proponents can be uploaded on the website which is available in the public domain on the website www.parivesh.nic.in.

