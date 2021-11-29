Lucknow: After the recent leak of question papers of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government is being highly criticized. In the last four years, there have been several instances of such paper leaks including important exams like the Subordinate Services Selection exam and the Police Recruitment Board exams.

Taking advantage of yesterday's leak and the subsequent postponement of exams, the opposition party Congress has released a detailed list of all the exams in UP that have been affected because of such leaks in the past.

During the UP Police Daroga Bharti exams scheduled in July 2017, the question paper was leaked on social media just an hour before the exam. The exam had to be cancelled after the leak was revealed. In March 2018, The UP Power Corporation exam was also cancelled when the STF team had caught an entire gang of students who had confessed to have leaked the papers. Four months down the line, in July 2018, the papers of the Subordinate Services Selection exam got leaked. This leak came to light three months after the exam, through which around 641 positions were to be filled. Another exam organised by the Police Recruitment and the Promotion Board for the posts of Sub Inspector Civil Police and others had gotten disrupted when the officials had caught the people attempting to steal the question papers in 2021.

Also read: 26 arrested in connection with UPTET 2021 paper leak in UP

The list released by the Congress featuring more such exams mentions the following:

2017 - Sub Inspector Recruitment exam

February 2018 - UP Project Power Corporation exam for the post of Junior Engineer

February 2018 - UP Project Power Corporation exam with over 2849 positions

April 2018 - UP Police recruitment exam had to be cancelled

July 2018 - Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission exam

September 2018 - Tube-well Operator Recruitment exam

Police Constable Recruitment exam for 41520 posts

The said leak of papers for the UPTET exams came to light yesterday, and 26 accused have been taken into custody for the same.