Dhanbad (Jharkhand): More than seven students of Mont Bretia School located in the Dhansar locality of Dhanbad in Jharkhand after complaining of breathlessness and giddiness became unconscious on Friday. Alarmed over the situation, the doctor at the school after providing first aid to the sick students rushed them to a hospital. In the meantime, the panic-stricken guardians after the receipt of the information rushed to the school to know the well-being of their wards.

Saurabh Saha, one of the guardians, said that students were complaining about ventilation problems in the classroom for quite some time. "At least eight students of a particular class complained of breathlessness and giddiness. When the class was going on, the students fainted one by one. When I learnt about the incident, I rushed to the school and arranged a vehicle to send my ward to a nearby hospital." The incident happened when more than 100 students were herded inside a classroom without proper ventilation and arrangement of an adequate number of ceiling fans.

Archit, the vice-principal of the school, said, "The situation is under control. Arrangements have been made to send sick students to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital told us that the hot and humid conditions caused the children to become unconscious. We are making arrangements for two separate classrooms. they will be ready for occupation soon."