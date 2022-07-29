New Delhi: In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, said more than 7.16 lakh workers from six Gulf countries under the Vande Bharat Mission. "As per Government estimates, about 7,16,662 workers returned from the six Gulf countries under the Vande Bharat Mission," Muraleedharan stated.

According to statistics provided by the MoS, the total number of flights between Kozhikode (Calicut) airport and Gulf countries per week for Summer 2022 stood at UAE (78), followed by Saudi Arabia (49), Qatar (22), Kuwait (5), Oman (14) and Bahrain (13).

The most number of Indian workers returning were from United Arab Emirates (330,058) followed by Saudi Arabia (137,900), Kuwait (97,802), Oman (72,259), Qatar (51,190), and Bahrain (27,453).

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, our Missions and Posts facilitated the return of Indian workers stranded abroad on the Vande Bharat Mission. They also proactively extended support to Indians both directly using the Indian Community Welfare Fund and by coordinating with community associations. This included expenses on a needs basis pertaining to boarding and lodging, air passages, emergency medical care, etc" said MoS.

"Indian Missions/Posts are also continuing to pursue with the Governments in the Gulf countries the return of Indian workers, the realization of payments due to them, new recruitment in the light of economic recovery, and other welfare measures as appropriate," he said in response to a question inquiring whether any interventions are being made by the Government to provide financial support to returnees from GCC countries who have lost their jobs.

"To prevent trafficking and illegal migration, the Labour and Manpower Cooperation MOUs/Agreements are in place with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) and Jordan that provide the overarching framework for cooperation on labor and manpower related issues," he said.

"Further, to safeguard the specific interest of domestic workers in GCC Countries, who are often the most vulnerable category, Ministry has signed separate MOUs/Agreements on domestic workers with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia" he added, replying to inquiries asking if the Government has noticed an increase in human trafficking to GCC countries.