Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): After the decline in Covid-19 cases, Himachal Pradesh witnessed the rise in number of tourists visiting the hill station . Altogether 66.74 lakh tourists from various parts of the country flocked to different tourism spots, including Shimla, the Queen of Hills till May 2022, in the state. Giving the much-need boost to the tourism industry in Shimla, which is also called the Queen of Hills, registered more than 13 lakh tourists, the highest figure among the hotspots in Himachal Pradesh. In May itself, around 19.70 lakh people visited Himachal Pradesh for sightseeing.

Managing director (MD) Amit Kashyap of Himachal Tourism Corporation, said, "We are hoping this year's season will be better compared to previous tourist seasons. So far, 66.74 lakh people have visited different tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh." Those eking out a livelihood based on the tourism industry are hoping that the loss they suffered during the surge in Covid-19 cases will be able to overcome in this year's season as the footfall of tourists has increased manifold.

In 2021, around 80 lakh tourists had visited Himachal Pradesh whereas till May this year altogether 66.74 lakh people from various parts of the country enjoyed sightseeing in the state. Though people from the mainland have been thronging Himachal Pradesh, the number of overseas visitors to the state is still dismal.