Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Despite decline in Corona cases in Rajasthan, as many as 50 school children have been tested positive for the virus here after reopening of schools from February 1 in the state.

According to the departmental report, a large number of schoolchildren have been tested positive for the virus, tests were conducted for the students in which 34 from St. Paul's School of the city, were tested positive. Besides this, a couple of staff also found positive.

Apart from this, 24 children of a government school in the Luni area were also found positive. After this, instructions have been given to close the government school for three days.

As per Deputy Chief Medical and Health Officer of the state, Dr Pritam Singh said that the teams of the health department are continuously taking sample for the disease in the school. So that infection can be prevented. The recovery rate has also increased continuously in Jodhpur.

Earlier, on the instructions of the state government, the school was reopened from February 1 for Classes X to XII . However, the Health Department is concerned over kids of Classes VI to IX, as they have to attend the classes from February 10. Most of them are aged between 10 and 15. It is a big challenge for the administration to take care of these kids by putting the virus at bay.