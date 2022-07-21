New Delhi: The Ministry of Law and Justice informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that a total of 2,35,617 cases are pending before the Andhra Pradesh High Court as on July 15, 2022, and the number of cases pending for more than 10 years amounts to 42,374. The Ministry's response came in regard to questions raised by RS MP Subhas Chandra Bose Pilli who had sought data on the High Court's pendency of cases and vacancies.

For the vacancies, the ministry replied that as of July 14, 2022, 24 judges are working against the sanctioned strength of 37 judges and against 13 vacant posts, 8 proposals have been recommended by the High Court collegium are at various stages of processing. In a separate data set for the number of cases filed and disposed of in 2021 and 2022, it shows that AP HC disposed of 31,860 cases in 2021 and 17,099 cases in 2022. The total number of cases filed in the HC in 2021 was 50,087 and 29,408 in 2022.