New Delhi: More than 38 lakh cases of dementia were recorded in India in 2019, the central government said on Tuesday referring to the Global Burden of Disease study, published in Lancet Public Health journal. Minister of State (MoS) Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar provided the information in Rajya Sabha saying that the number of cases of dementia in the country is not maintained centrally.

"As per the Global Burden of Disease study, published in Lancet public health, the cases of dementia in India were estimated to be 38,43,118 in the year 2019. The number of cases of dementia in India is not maintained centrally," Dr Pawar said in a written reply. As to whether the Union Government seeks to implement policies to address risk factors associated with dementia, the MoS said "Risk for Dementia can be potentially reduced by better management of Diabetes and Hypertension."

"Government of India is implementing the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) with focus on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, screening, early detection and management of common Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) including diabetes and hypertension," she added.

She said that the Centre was also implementing the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE). The MoS said that major activities under NPHCE include setting up of Geriatric Department in regional Geriatric Centres (RGC) with OPD care services and 30 bedded Geriatric Ward, Geriatric units at District Hospitals to provide specialized Geriatric Services including a 10 bedded Geriatric Ward, the establishment of a rehabilitation unit at all Community Health Centres and Geriatric Clinics twice a week.

"Further, to address the burden of mental disorders, the Government is supporting the implementation of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) under NMHP in 704 districts of the country for detection, management and treatment of mental disorders/ illness," Dr Pawar said.

