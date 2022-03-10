New Delhi: More than 16.24 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. The Ministry further informed that more than 180.61 crores vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far by the government.

"More than 180.61 crore (1,80,61,57,180) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 16.24 crore (16,24,54,381) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the Ministry said.

The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

