Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Come October 23, Ayodhya will witness the sixth Deepotsav wherein at least 14.50 lakh earthen lamps are expected to be illuminated. By lighting the 14.50 lakh diyas, the administration has been contemplating to register this feat in the Guinness Book of World Records. Preparations are underway for the forthcoming Deepotsav festival at Ayodhya in the Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh. A meeting to this effect was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinva at the auditorium of the Divisional Commissioner's office on Thursday.

The year of inception of the Deepotsav festival was 2017 and this year, the footfall of devotees is expected to be high following the decline in Covid-19 cases. Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinva, who was chairing the meeting with officials from the administration, said, "The number of participants at the Deepotsav festival is expected to be high compared to previous years because the effect of Covid-19 has come down." "All the pending construction work should be completed before September 30. Besides, there should be synergy among officials of different government departments while making arrangements for the festival."