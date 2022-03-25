New Delhi: More than 14 lakh cyber security incidents were reported by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CRET-In) in 2021, Minister of State (MoS), Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in Rajya Sabha on Friday. "Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India. CERT-In has reported that a total number of 14,02,809 cyber security incidents are observed during the year 2021," stated the Minister.

Chandrasekhar, in a written reply, further stated that according to CRET-In, cyber security incidents took place across various sectors such as ECommerce, Energy, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Telecom, Transportation. He also said that the steps taken by the government in relation to cyber security threats include CRET-In issuing alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats and countermeasures to protect computers and networks and guidelines for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) regarding their key roles and responsibilities for securing applications / infrastructure and compliance.

"Government has formulated a draft National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSS) which holistically looks at addressing the issues of security of national cyberspace. The vision of the Cyber Security Strategy is to “Ensure a safe, secure, trusted, resilient and vibrant cyber space for India’s prosperity”. NCSS is under process for approval," stated Chandrasekhar.

