'Dead' dadi comes back to life after 7 hours, relishes her favourite chaat

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A 109-year-old woman from Uttarakhand declared dead by doctors came back to life moments before she was to be taken for cremation shocking her family and other people who had assembled for her final rites.

Gyan Devi, 109, a resident of Narsan Khurd village in Manglour area of Roorkee, fainted and slumped on the ground on January 31 after being unwell for a few weeks. Her family members including grandson Vinod and son-in-law Mange Ram called a doctor who declared her dead. A pall of gloom descended on the family as the relatives began preparing for her final rites.

Soon other villagers and distant relatives also joined them to attend the cremation. Minutes before Gyan Devi's 'dead body' was to be taken to the crematorium, someone among her relatives noticed movement in the body after which the family began stirring the 'dead' elderly who suddenly opened her eyes leaving everyone astounded.

"At around 8 am, she had fainted. So we called a doctor who said she had passed away. Then we began our preparations (for final rites). Our relatives also started pouring in and we arranged the things we needed for cremation and other rites. By 3 pm, she suddenly gained consciousness and moved her limbs. Then people started asking her if she wanted to eat anything. Some asked if she wanted to have a rasgulla. She said no. Then one of my brothers asked 'Dadi, would you like to have chaat?' She said 'yes!'. Then we brought the chaat. She relished it and started talking normally. She was dead for around 6 to 7 hours," Vinod, 52, told ETV Bharat. He said his grandmother was around 109 years old.

Mange Ram, the elderly woman's son-in-law also confirmed the incident and said it was a 'miracle'. "We were joyous when she opened her eyes," he said.