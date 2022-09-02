Giddalur (Andhra Pradesh): As many as 100 gas cylinders exploded after the lorry they were being carried caught fire on Friday. Police said that the incident took place on the wee hours of Friday on the Anantapur-Guntur national highway at Daddawada village of Komarolu Mandal of Prakasam district. They also said that the lorry was carrying about 300 cylinders during the incident. The explosion badly damaged the lorry but there were no casualties.

AP: More than 100 gas cylinders exploded in a lorry

Police sources said that a fire broke out in the cabin of a lorry that was heading from Kurnool to Ulavapadu in the Nellore district with gas cylinders. As soon as the driver Mohanraju noticed the fire, he stopped the lorry and jumped out . After a while, the cylinders started exploding. Police swung into action and cordoned off the area.

According to police sources residents of around 30 houses were evacuated in Daddawada, 300 meters away from the accident site. Fire Brigade tried to souse the flames from a distance of 200 meters due to the exploding cylinders.