New Delhi: More than 1 lakh posts are lying vacant in the Indian Army. The statistics were revealed by the Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Replying to questions raised by BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, the MoS stated in a written response that out of the 104,653 vacant posts in the Army, 97,177 were at the rank of jawans and 7476 were at the rank officers.

As for the Air Force, out of the total 5,471 vacancies, 4850 were at the rank of airmen while the remaining 621 were at the rank of officers.

The Navy has a total vacancy of 12,431 out of which 11,166 are at the rank of sailors while 1265 are at the rank of officers.

"The deficiency is spread across all Arms and Services of the Indian Army," said Bhatt.

He also said that measures taken to address the issue include sustained image projection, participation in career fairs and exhibitions and publicity campaigns to create awareness among the youth on the advantages of taking up a challenging and satisfying career in the Armed Forces.

Replying to the question of whether the government will consider setting up a regiment in the name of the tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, the MoS said, "As per the Government policy on the subject, all citizens irrespective of their caste, creed, region or religion are eligible for enrolment in the Indian Army. After Independence, it has been the policy of the Government not to raise any new regiment for a particular class/ community."

Also Read: Over 1 lakh vacancies in CAPFs: Govt