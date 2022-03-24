Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Fleeing from the economic crisis gripping their island nation, Sri Lankans have entered India in droves through the sea route, officials here said on Wednesday. A group of 10 people, including women and children, arrived after getting stranded at the fourth island here but were rescued and brought to the shore by the Indian Coast Guard. Earlier, six fleeing Lankan nationals entered Tamil Nadu.

They left the country that is facing a crisis so tough to handle that India extended a helping hand. The group of 10 has since been lodged in a police station here. One of the women in the group said that while Covid-19 hit the economy, the present crisis has dealt a body blow. Living in Lanka has become difficult in the wake of the skyrocketing price of essential commodities, she said.

"It will not be possible to live there any longer," she said. With reports claiming the price of essential commodities hit the roof, there is an acute shortage of petroleum products. Last week, India announced a US $ 1-billion line of credit to the island nation to deal with the crisis after having extended $ 500-million earlier.

(with Agency inputs)