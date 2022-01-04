Patna (Bihar): Doctors in Bihar continue to be affected by Covid-19 as 72 more have tested positive for the virus.

Dr Binod Kumar Singh, Medical Superintendent of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) said on Monday that 72 more doctors have tested positive at the hospital.

Earlier, 87 doctors of the same hospital were affected by Covid-19 between January 1 and January 2.

Many doctors to test positive had attended the two-day 96th national annual conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held in Patna between December 27 and 28.

The district administration in Patna had gone into a tizzy after the doctors at NMCH in the city tested positive for coronavirus. The administration swung into action and embarked on an active contact tracing drive.

The IMA function was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to the IMA, Bihar was among the states reporting the highest number of doctors' deaths during the second wave earlier this year.

Read: Covid-19 claimed lives of 1,594 doctors across India till date: IMA