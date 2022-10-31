Morbi (Gujarat): A company named Oreva has been entrusted with the task of upkeep as well as operating the suspension bridge that snapped in the Morbi district of Gujarat on Sunday, leading to the death of 50-odd people. Now, a copy of the said agreement is with ETV Bharat shedding light on the terms and conditions of the deal that the company had with Morbi Municipal Corporation.

The document provides information about the maintenance as well as the duration of renovation of the ill-fated bridge that the Oreva company was supposed to carry on. In the agreement paper, it has also been mentioned how much should be the rate of the ticket to be charged to the visitors. The document further stated that Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited was the main company that entered into an agreement with Morbi Municipal Corporation.

Oreva Group was the subsidiary unit or piggy ride unit of the main company — involved in manufacturing wall clocks — was given the responsibility of upkeep as well as operating the Morbi suspension bridge in Gujarat. The maintenance period was fixed from March 2022 to 2037.

It has also been mentioned in the agreement that the company will have to bear all the expenses regarding renovation and upkeep of the bridge and it will be thrown open for the public after finishing the maintenance work. The deal also hinted that it will take eight to ten months to give a facelift to the bridge. But it was opened to the public much before the completion of renovation work.

The 230-meter historic Morbi suspension bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by then-Mumbai Governor Richard Temple. The bridge was constructed on the lines of Jhulas (hanging bridge) on the Ganga river in Uttarakhand. Morbi’s former ruler inspired by the Britishers, built the bridge to reflect the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi in 1922.