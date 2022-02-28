Puducherry: Moral policing by policemen in Puducherry went viral on social media. According to the report, two female tourists were restrained by policemen on the Beach Road at Aurobindo ashram and they allegedly commented on their attire. The video, which went viral, where the policemen were seen saying to women that they were not allowed to roam in that place with that skimpy dress. But, the woman refused to obey his order and asked them to register a complaint against them. Many people have shared their opinions on social media after watching the video which has gone viral.