Moradabad: Her achievement can be summed up in three words, dedication, determination, and devotion. A resident of Moradabad Fatma has achieved the extraordinary feat of writing the Holy Quran by hand, an achievement that required over 12 hours of painstaking work every day.

Her mentor Maulana Sadaakat Ali said she was always passionate about writing the Quran by hand and devoted 12 to 15 hours a day to the task. Fatma received the full support of her family in fulfilling her dream and they always stood by her side by removing whatever hurdles came in her path.

Her achievement has brought joy and pride to her parents and neighbors. Her father said that he was very happy with her achievement and people from several parts of the state are coming to meet and congratulate her.