Chandigarh: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's manager Shagunpreet Singh on Tuesday filed a petition in the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera murder case.

At the same time, Shagunpreet has sought a high count for protection from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar in the High Court. He has also asked the High Court to provide security to him whenever he comes to Mohali and from the airport to his destination.

Meanwhile, Moosewala's SYL song was leaked and Sadar Mansa police have registered a case against unknown persons in this regard. Investigating officer Gurcharan Singh said, "We have received information that Sidhu Moosewala's song which will be released on June 23 has been released by unknown persons on June 20, before the release of SYL. A case has been registered under the IT Act and action has been initiated against the unknown."