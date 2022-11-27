Mansa(Punjab): Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and his mother Charan Kaur got emotional as they met villagers of their native village in Punjab after returning from the United Kingdom. Balkaur Singh said Sidhu took Punjabi culture abroad and now children there are speaking Punjabi. "Sidhu Moosewala will always be alive among us, as people, who love him are huge", said Moosewala’s father. Earlier, the couple had left for the UK following their “ultimatum” to the Punjab police, saying if justice in their son’s murder was not delivered by November 25, he would withdraw the FIR and leave the country.

He said he had sought time from the state DGP in this regard. He claimed his son was murdered in a planned way, but the police wanted to show it as a result of the gang war. “I want to tell the government that if they want to link my son with gangsters, I will make their work easy. I will withdraw the FIR and leave the country. I have lost faith in the investigation,” he said. He alleged the situation in Punjab was such that the gangsters were thriving. “The police had failed to deliver justice even five months after the incident. The National Investigation Agency has started harassing those who sympathised with my son,” he alleged.