Bathinda (Punjab): Gangster Saraj Mintu alias Saraj Sandhu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, has managed to upload a photo on his Instagram account after being lodged in Bathinda Central Jail on June 19. Bathinda Police has registered a case on the basis of a complaint by Jail Officer Bhupinder Singh regarding the gangster uploading the pictures.

Punjab Police are also interrogating gangster Lawrence who claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder. He has been brought from Delhi on a production warrant. A red corner notice has also been issued to Canadian-based gangster Goldy Brar. A large number of mobile phones and drugs have been recovered from Bathinda Central Jail on several occasions.

The jail authorities said they have taken stringent action every time. The CRPF was deployed to deal with the rising criminal cases in the jails but it seems that the situation has not been improved. After the gangster uploaded his photos on his Instagram account from the jail, questions are being raised regarding the security arrangements of the jail administration.

Punjab Police has so far arrested 11 accused in the Musewala murder case. Among them are Manpreet Bhau, who gave Corolla cars to sharpshooters, gangsters Manpreet Manna and Saraj Mintu, Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi, Monu Dagar, Pawan Bishnoi, Naseeb Khan, Manmohan Singh Mohana and Sandeep Kekra, a fan of Musewala. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by six assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government withdrew security.