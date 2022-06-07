Mansa (Punjab): The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police. Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot. Others who have been arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

Meanwhile, the district bar association in Mansa has passed a resolution that no lawyer from district will defend any accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district.

Also read: 'Law and order in Punjab completely broken down': Rahul Gandhi after meeting Sidhu Moosewala's family

The resolution passed by the Mansa bar association has been sent to Punjab and Haryana High Court bar association with a similar appeal. Mansa bar association officials have set up a panel of seven members to monitor the case of Sidhu Moosewala so that they can reach to a conclusion without any interruption. The final ritual (Ardas) of Moosewala's death has been scheduled for Wednesday.