Chandigarh: Congress delegation led by the President of Punjab Congress and Leader of Opposition called on Governor Banwari Lal Purohit with regard to the security of the political leaders following the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala. After meeting the Governor, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that they took up the law and order situation with the Governor in the aftermath of the murder of Moosewala on Sunday.

He further said that the “life of Sidhu Moosewala could have been saved if the Chief Minister and DGP had shown seriousness”. He also demanded an NIA probe into the murder. Significantly, the CM Mann-led AAP government downgraded the security of Moosewala among others a day before the murder. Warring said that earlier also, a man named “Shah Rukh had admitted that he had gone to kill Sidhu Moosewala but could not do so due to armed men”.

“Security was withdrawn despite such incidents”. Warring also opposes the government's decision to make public the names of politicians whose security is withdrawn. The Congress leader said that it was wrong to withdraw the security of those who have received threats. Warring further said that in the last two months there have been 40 murders in the state under the Mann government. “If such incidents continue then this government should be sacked,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also condemned the murder and the Mann government's move to withdraw the security of vulnerable politicians.

