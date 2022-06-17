Chandigarh: Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar and Dubai-based gangster Vikram Brar turn out to be the masterminds of singer Sidhu Moosewala's assassination, informed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during an investigation at Tihar jail on Friday. He has also confessed that besides Goldie and Vikram, Sachin Thapan, and Anmol Bishnoi were also involved in the conspiracy of the murder.

The five gangsters were guiding the sharpshooters since the initial stage of the conspiracy. "Members of my gang went to Jalandhar to enquire about a bullet-proof Fortuner so that we could get an estimate of the car's strength and we also brought a Russian weapon AN94 to break down the bulletproof windscreen," he told cops.

Punjab Police is looking for the suspected sharpshooters, Ankit Sersa, a veteran soldier from Sonipat in Haryana, Monu Dagar who had confirmed his involvement in the murder, Jagroop Singh Roopa from Amritsar, and Manu Kussa from Moga. Apart from Lawrence, ten more accused will now be probed by Punjab police to get more details about their killing plans.