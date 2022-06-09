Mohali: Punjab Police on Thursday detained some youth in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala. They were arrested during raids by police in in Mohali's Climate Tower area early morning today. A few vehicles were also seized by the police while more than 100 employees were raided. Police suspect that one of the youths may have been involved in the murder of Sidhu Musewala on May 29.

The operation was carried out in the Climate Tower area on the instructions of the CBI. During the operation, the entire climate tower was turned into a virtual police station. It may be recalled that one Keshav of Bathinda had earlier been named by the Punjab Police in the case while his family refuted the allegation.