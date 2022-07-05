Chandigarh: Another accused involved in the killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday night. The sharpshooter has been identified as Ankit Sirsa, a resident of Haryana. He was arrested by the Delhi police near Kashmiri Gate, police sources said.

Earlier a picture showing 19-year-old shooter Ankit Sirsa posing with bullets spelling out 'Sidhu Moosewala' before the singer was killed surfaced online. Sirsa was one of the youngest shooters involved in Moosewala's killing and the "most desperate", police officials said.

On the other hand, Punjab police took four other accused in Moosewala murder case on transit remand to Mansa. The four accused Priyavrat alias Fauji (main shooter), Kashish alias Kuldeep (another shooter), Deepak alias Tinu (an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi), and Keshav Kumar (who provided cars to the killers and helped them escape) were taken on transit remand by the police.

They will be produced before a court at Mansa on Tuesday and after medical examination, they will be sent on police remand for further questioning.