Mansa: After gunning down Manu Koussa and Jagroop Rupa in a recent encounter, Punjab police are on the lookout for the last shooter involved in the killing of singer-turned-politician Sindu Moosewala. Manu and Rupa were killed during an encounter in Amritsar on Wednesday. Three police personnel had sustained minor injuries and one journalist was also injured during the shootout.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Mansa SSP Gorav Tura said efforts are on to nab Deepak Mundi, the last shooter involved in the murder adding “We are sure that he will be nabbed soon”. Tura said that the investigation of the Sidhu Musa Wala murder case is going on. Tura further informed that a total of 30 accused have been named in this case, out of which 21 accused have been arrested, while 2 accused have been killed and the search for the remaining 7 accused is going on, some of whom are settled abroad," he added.

Legal action is being taken and preparations are being made by the Punjab government and the central government to deport them back to India, Tura said.

