New Delhi: Both houses of the Parliament were on Monday adjourned sine die four days ahead of the scheduled completion of the 257th session. The session was a tumultuous one with the government and opposition at loggerheads over several issues including inflation and 'misuse' of central agencies.

Around two dozen MPs (four from Lok Sabha and 20 from Rajya Sabha) were suspended, though the suspension was later revoked. Earlier today, members cutting across party lines bade farewell to vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday in Rajya Sabha, lauding his role as its chairman and recollecting how he inspired and allowed them to speak in their native languages.

While some Opposition members urged him to pen an autobiography, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge appreciated how Naidu functioned despite being "under pressure". Noting that the productivity of the House increased under Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the outgoing chairman encouraged dialogue and his legacy will continue to guide his successors.